Five Puppies Dumped at the Gate of Chilliwack SPCA

Chilliwack – From BC SPCA Chilliwack Facebook – It appears that five puppies were left at our gate overnight, after hours, on the road, inside a broken crate with a door that didn’t close. We are very concerned and are hoping to locate the owner so we can understand what was intended and complete the proper paperwork to officially surrender these puppies into our care.

Our biggest concern is that these puppies may have been taken from someone who is actively looking for them. If you recognize this situation or have any information that could help us identify where they came from, please reach out.

If the intention was to surrender them, we absolutely want to help — we just need confirmation and appropriate documentation so we can ensure they receive the care they need.

We also want to remind everyone that if you ever find yourself unable to care for an animal, there are safe and humane options available. https://spca.bc.ca/i-need-help-with/cant-keep-an-animal/

We are especially able to help with vulnerable animals like puppies and kittens, who would likely not survive on their own.

chilliwack@spca.bc.ca

604-823-6612

*** These puppies are not available for adoption at this time ***