Europa Super Circus Debut in Chilliwack – April 30 to May 3 at Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack – Europa Super Circus is making its debut in Chilliwack, beginning its run on April 30 and going until May 3 at Chilliwack Coliseum. This show includes acts from generational circus talents to new comers in the big top that all blend to make it a must-see.

Producer and contortionist Desire Cardinali Chaves was born into the combination of two famous circus families. She is continuing her family’s tradition all over the world accompanied by acts such as hula hoops, aerialists, FMX daredevils and much more. This cast of world class performers cannot be missed.

About Europa Super Circus – Europa Super Circus is produced by a world-renowned performer, hailing from two lines of circus families, Desire Cardinali Chaves who has put together a cast of performers to bring around the world.

Desire is the seventh generation of the Cardinali circus family of Portugal and the fifth generation from the Chaves family. The Portuguese born circus star has starred in and produced multiple shows alongside fellow performer Geoffrey Berhault.