Combined Forces – Man Wanted for Second-Degree Murder Arrested in Abbotsford – Canada Wide Warrant from Calgary

Abbotsford/Calgary – On April 21, 2026, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) arrested a man in Abbotsford who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder out of Calgary.

The arrest was led by CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), with support from CFSEU-BC surveillance resources and the Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Service. CFSEU-BC acted at the request of the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Based on intelligence indicating the suspect had previously evaded arrest and was preparing to leave the Lower Mainland, officers conducted a high-risk takedown.

Despite his unsuccessful attempt to flee, officers were able to safely bring him into custody. No one was injured during the arrest.

Following the arrest, the individual was transferred to the custody of the Calgary Police Service, which will lead all further proceedings and public communications, including release of the suspect’s identity.