Chilliwack City Council Approves Accessibility and Inclusion Plan

Chilliwack – Following extensive public engagement and feedback from the City’s Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee (AIAC), the City of Chilliwack’s Accessibility and Inclusion Plan is officially complete. City Council approved the new plan at their regular meeting on April 21, 2026.

The Accessibility and Inclusion Plan features four focus areas that address important accessibility work that matches how the City operates. The four focus areas are as follows:

Advocacy and Education: remove attitudinal barriers and set a strong example of municipal leadership.

Built Environment: prevent and remove accessibility barriers from City infrastructure and places.

Information, Communication and Engagement: increase inclusion by providing information and communication in accessible formats.

Accessible Employment Practices and Procurement: become a more inclusive, flexible, and accessible workplace.

Six years ago, in 2020, the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity and Accessibility (MTFIDA) was established to create an Action Plan to help make Chilliwack a more inclusive, diverse, and accessible community. The Task Force formed the Accessibility Advisory Panel (AAP), which provided input on accessibility issues to the City in 2021 and 2022, and finalized the MTFIDA Action Plan in 2022. In 2023, the AAP became the AIAC, in keeping with the requirements of the Accessible BC Act. The AIAC helped develop the Accessibility and Inclusion Plan, which builds upon the key concepts of the original MTFIDA Action Plan.

“This plan is the culmination of years of work and countless hours from dedicated volunteers,” said Mayor Popove. “I’d like to express our gratitude to all the members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Accessibility; the Accessibility Advisory Panel; and the Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee for their commitment to improving accessibility and inclusion in the City of Chilliwack.”

The AIAC worked with staff to develop a Community Accessibility Plan survey, which was available for two months in a variety of formats. Staff also attended community events, public park spaces, and Cottonwood Centre to gather survey responses and answer questions. The AIAC reviewed community feedback and worked with staff to provide feedback on each stage of the draft plan.

“This kind of plan is only possible through substantial collaboration and regular feedback,” said Councillor Jason Lum, Chair of the Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee. “It has been a pleasure to chair this committee, and while we know there is more work to do, I look forward to taking these next steps as an organization to make Chilliwack more accessible and inclusive.”

The City of Chilliwack’s Accessibility and Inclusion Plan is available online at chilliwack.com/inclusion. If you would like to see the Plan and require accommodations, please contact engage@chilliwack.com for assistance.