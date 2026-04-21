RCMP Recognizes Outstanding Service at 2026 Upper Fraser Valley Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony

Chilliwack – The RCMP honoured excellence in policing and community service during the annual Upper Fraser Valley Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony, held on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, at the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre.

Superintendent Darren Pankratz, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, commended 42 individuals for exceptional acts of bravery, outstanding performance, innovative contributions, leadership, and dedication to community service. Awards were presented to peace officers, RCMP employees, and civilians, including Long Service Medals.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Assistant District Commander and Operations Officer for the Lower Mainland District, and Assistant Commissioner Elija Rain, Lower Mainland District Commander. The ceremony was also attended by local dignitaries, RCMP colleagues, and the friends and families of award recipients.

Excellence in Innovation and Performance

The Chilliwack Crime Prevention Team was recognized for establishing the Business Watch Program in Chilliwack. Team members Michelle, Laura, Kathy, Brenda, Asees, and Manjyot built this program from the ground up to support local businesses through education, proactive engagement, and targeted crime‑prevention strategies. Their efforts resulted in a modern, responsive program that has become a trusted and valued partnership within the business community, improving awareness, reducing risk, and strengthening relationships between businesses and the RCMP.

Excellence in Performance

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) was recognized as one of our key partners in public safety. Their expertise and close collaboration with investigators are critical to advancing files and achieving just outcomes in court.

Kaitlin Kuefler, Federal Crown Prosecutor, was involved in a complex, multi‑jurisdictional drug‑trafficking investigation that began in 2023. From the outset, Ms. Kuefler remained actively engaged, demonstrating clarity, confidence, and remarkable preparation during bail hearings and throughout the prosecution. She performed her role exceptionally well, leading to the conviction and sentencing of four individuals. Kaitlin was instrumental in this court outcome relating to a matter of significant public interest.

Senior Paralegal Tanis Johnston was also recognized for her outstanding contributions. Tanis has managed numerous complex investigations for the Upper Fraser Valley area, working closely with the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit on disclosure, follow‑ups, and procedural guidance. Her depth of knowledge, professionalism, and consistent support has made her an essential resource for investigators and a recognized standard of excellence within the PPSC.

Several officers were honoured for their life‑saving actions under stressful circumstances.

In November 2025, Constable Glenn Culpepper and Constable Mat Ladouceur responded to a medical emergency involving an unconscious individual. Recognizing the immediacy of the situation, the officers initiated CPR and continued lifesaving measures until the person regained consciousness and was safely transported to the hospital.

In October 2025, Constable Kyle Haddow responded to an emergency call involving a person in medical distress with no vital signs. Acting without hesitation, Cst. Haddow administered CPR until paramedics arrived, successfully reviving the individual and preventing a fatal outcome.

In August 2025, Constable April Bradley and Constable Ryan Pighin responded to a high‑risk incident involving a person in crisis near a bridge in Chilliwack. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the officers acted quickly and calmly alongside Cadence Born, a civilian who came upon the scene and selflessly stepped in to assist. Through compassion, teamwork, and effective intervention, they ensured the individual’s safety and guided them to a secure location where appropriate care could be provided, preventing a potentially tragic outcome.

In each of these incidents, the award recipient’s decisive actions, compassion, and commitment to public safety directly saved lives, reflecting the highest standards of policing and service to the community.

Constable Evan Inkman was recognized for his assistance to a partner police agency during a drug trafficking investigation. In April 2025, information was received from an external police force indicating that a target vehicle was travelling through the Hope area and that urgent assistance was required to intercept it. Drawing on his familiarity with the Hope area, Constable Inkman acted quickly and successfully located the vehicle. He effectively intercepted it and conducted a roadside stop, which resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit substances, suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl. Constable Inkman’s actions directly contributed to the success of this investigation.

Community Service

Constable Bradley Holditch received an award for Excellence in Community Service for spearheading the Kids Don’t Float program at Cultus Lake. Recognizing the lifesaving potential of the initiative, Cst. Holditch worked with partner agencies to establish two life‑jacket lending stations. These stations provide families with free access to properly sized personal flotation devices, helping prevent drownings and promoting water safety for all ages.

The Youth Adventures Day Club at Kawkawa Lake was honoured for its positive impact on youth in the Hope community. Executive Director Dave Murphy, Administrative Director Alicia Murphy, and Program Manager Samantha Kelley have been integral in making this camp a great success. The camp provides at‑risk youth with opportunities to build positive relationships with police in a neutral environment through activities and guided discussions. Since its inception, the program has contributed to a noticeable decrease in negative police interactions among participating youth and has inspired several to explore careers in law enforcement.

Constable Brad Kelsey was recognized for Excellence in Community Service for initiating a winter‑clothing drive for disadvantaged youth. What began as a small partnership with local agencies quickly expanded to include the City of Chilliwack’s Public Safety and Social Development team. The community‑wide initiative exceeded expectations, resulting in the collection and distribution of more than 100 winter coats to agencies supporting vulnerable individuals.

Constable Nicole Richardson was recognized for her leadership and initiative in creating the first‑ever Hope RCMP Youth Career Day in June 2025. Identifying a gap in access to policing career information for youth in Hope and Boston Bar, Cst. Richardson coordinated specialized RCMP units to provide hands‑on displays and meaningful engagement. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing interest in future careers in law enforcement.

Long Service Medals

Staff Sergeant Paul Vadik was recognized for 30 years of dedicated service with the RCMP. He began his career in Nanaimo, serving in various roles including Front Line policing, Strike Force, Drug Section, and Property Crime. Paul transferred to the Watch Commander position in Whistler, later taking the role of Detachment Commander in Pemberton, before transferring to the Pacific Regional Training Centre in Chilliwack. Afterwards he completed several years in Surrey in numerous key roles before being promoted to Staff Sergeant in Coquitlam as a Watch Commander. Paul continues to serve with professionalism and commitment as a Watch Commander for Frontline policing in Chilliwack.

Sergeant Matthew LaBelle was recognized for 20 years of dedicated service with the RCMP. Beginning his career in 2004 in Frontline Policing in Grande Prairie, Alberta, he has served in multiple provinces and roles, including Highway Patrol in Grande Prairie and Airdrie, where he specialized in impaired driving, as well as a Watch Commander in Thompson, Manitoba, and later as a Frontline and Traffic Services Supervisor in Red Deer, Alberta. He promoted to Prince George, BC, to manage the Traffic Services unit, and then came to the Lower Mainland to manage the Traffic Services Unit and Criminal Collision Investigation Team in Langley. He then worked in Administration at Langley Detachment, before coming home to Chilliwack to work in Professional Standards.

Congratulations to all recipients for this well-deserved recognition and their outstanding dedication, professionalism, and contributions to public safety and community well‑being.