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Lockdown and Search at Fraser Valley Institution

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Lockdown and Search at Fraser Valley Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) -On April 20, 2026, a lockdown was put in place at Fraser Valley Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.
Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

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