OPEN – Imagine High Was Closed Due to “Emergency Situation”

Chilliwack – UPDATE – After a full assessment of the school and determining that it was safe, Imagine High School has reopened to staff and students. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine who was involved in making the threat.

As this is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

ORIGINAL STORY – Parents and Students at Chilliwack’s Imagine High were told not to come to class on Tuesday April 21. The info came through an email.

From the school website : Due to an emergent situation currently under investigation, the Imagine High Secondary will be closed today to all students and staff. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Please do not come to the school.

This on the heels of a pepper spray incident in Promontory and arsons and threats at Abbotsford Schools.

From Chilliwack RCMP: Chilliwack RCMP are investigating an alleged threat made toward Imagine High School in Chilliwack.

On April 21, 2026, Chilliwack RCMP were notified that a threat had been made to staff at Imagine High School. Due to the serious nature of the threat, police took immediate action and engaged with Chilliwack School District to evacuate the school as a precautionary measure.

Police officers remain on scene while investigators continue to assess the situation and determine the credibility and seriousness of the threat.

Chilliwack RCMP are working closely with the Chilliwack School District and school officials to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding community.