Dropping Dope from a Drone at Mission Institution

Mission (Mission RCMP) – Criminals get crafty with camouflaged contraband

People on both sides of the fence are likely disappointed after Corrections officers at a jail in Mission seized a large package of contraband.

Sometime overnight April 8-9, someone is believed to have gotten a package of camouflaged contraband over the fence of the Mission Medium Institution – possibly by dropping it from a drone. Corrections officers located the package while doing their morning rounds, and have since turned the package over to Mission RCMP. The package was cleverly disguised by attaching real cut grass around the entire exterior of a bubble-mailer, helping it to seamlessly blend in with the grass inside the fenceline of the institution. However, the contents of the package were far from anything related to lawn maintenance.

Mission RCMP opened the package and located a variety of items inside, including:

• Over 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

• An iPhone, along with a sparkly case;

• Various other pills;

• Razor blades;

• Bottles of suspected steroids.

Corrections officers say that preventing contraband from entering the prison is an ongoing priority for them, and that the items seized could have had real safety implications for both inmates and staff. They also note that banned items such as illicit drugs sell for a much higher price inside correctional facilities, due to the added risk of getting them inside, so the interception of this package likely represents a significant loss of income for whomever was involved.

Mission RCMP are continuing investigate the matter, and will recommend charges if sufficient evidence is gained against people on either side of the fence. The Correctional Service of Canada highlights this as an example of the good partnership they have with the Mission RCMP, and will continue to assist in the investigation in any way possible. Anyone with information about this particular case, or any other incidents involving items being smuggled into correctional facilities in Mission should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-4631.