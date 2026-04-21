Chilliwack Fire Structure Fire on the Exterior of a Wood Mill Warehouse

Chilliwack – At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday April 20, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the exterior of a building in the 46000 block of fourth avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered an exterior fire that had extended inside a wood mill storage facility. Firefighters made access and found heavy fire conditions inside the structure. Crews quickly initiated a knockdown, followed by an offensive interior attack, successfully containing the fire to the building of origin.

Firefighters from halls 1,2,4,5 and 6 supported the operation. The building was unoccupied at the time. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP.