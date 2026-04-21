BCHC Launches as Sanctioned Junior A League – Includes Chilliwack Jets – Abbotsford and Aldergove to Junior B

Fraser Valley (BC Hockey Conference ) – With the 2026-27 season approaching, we are excited about the evolving landscape of junior hockey and we are pleased to provide an update to ensure members understand the current structure in B.C. as well as the direction as we move forward.

“We continue to take measured and thoughtful steps to build our junior hockey pathways in B.C. and to restore a strong and connected ecosystem for our leagues, teams, and junior hockey participants,” BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer Cameron Hope said. “We are now positioned to return to competition for Hockey Canada’s national Junior A championship and, more importantly, to deliver a high-quality player experience for players and families.

“The road still has bumps, of course. While some leagues and teams continue to operate outside the safe oversight and stewardship of Hockey Canada, we recognize the confusion this can create for families evaluating their options. Our focus remains on strengthening BC Hockey’s sanctioned pathways so they represent the best option in British Columbia and provide clarity for participants moving forward.”

Junior A – British Columbia Hockey Conference

The BC Hockey Board of Directors unanimously approved the British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) as its newest member on March 28, 2026. The BCHC, which will operate as a Junior A league, is a new society that includes several traditional teams from B.C.’s junior hockey communities.

A total of 22 teams, 14 from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and eight from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), will form the BCHC for the 2026-27 season. As the landscape evolves, there may be opportunities for new teams, including teams in former junior A communities, to apply/re-apply for membership.

This step follows two seasons of work by BC Hockey, its members, and key stakeholders to ensure clubs were prepared to commit to processes aimed toward operating at a level that players and families should expect of organizations at the junior A level. As part of this process, interested teams were evaluated by an independent third party for promotion.

The following teams will compete in the BCHC during the 2026-27 season, with their previous league affiliation noted in parentheses:

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (KIJHL)

Burnaby Steelers (PJHL)

Chilliwack Jets (PJHL)

Coastal Tsunami (PJHL)

Columbia Valley Rockies (KIJHL)

Delta Ice Hawks (PJHL)

Fernie Ghostriders (KIJHL)

Grand Forks Border Bruins (KIJHL)

Kamloops Storm (KIJHL)

Kimberley Dynamiters (KIJHL)

Langley Trappers (PJHL)

Merritt Centennials (KIJHL)

Nelson Leafs (KIJHL)

Osoyoos Coyotes (KIJHL)

Port Coquitlam Trailblazers (PJHL)

Princeton Posse (KIJHL)

Quesnel River Rush (KIJHL)

Revelstoke Grizzlies (KIJHL)

Richmond Sockeyes (PJHL)

Ridge Meadows Flames (PJHL)

Summerland Jets (KIJHL)

Williams Lake Mustangs (KIJHL)



Junior B

Alongside the launch of the BCHC Junior A circuit, we are just as excited to be restoring sensible pathways for junior aged hockey players with exceptional Junior B hockey in our communities. Junior B hockey will return to several B.C. communities for the 2026-27 season, with eight teams competing in the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL). These teams (which had previously operated under a temporary Junior A Tier 2 designation) will again compete for the Cyclone Taylor Cup as the provincial junior B championship.

BC Hockey will continue to work towards fortifying junior B hockey across the province. The Future of Junior Hockey Task Group, which played a key role in junior hockey’s transition over the past two years, will help lead these efforts alongside minor hockey stakeholders and members from across B.C. The focus will continue to be the development of a clear and sustainable structure that creates meaningful opportunities for participants while supporting long-term health for our game in communities throughout the province.

The following teams will compete in the PJHL during the 2026-27 season:

Abbotsford Pilots

Aldergrove Ironmen

Cloverdale HC

Mission City Outlaws

North Vancouver Wolf Pack

Port Moody Panthers

Surrey Knights

White Rock Whalers

BC Hockey’s two northern junior B teams, the Dawson Creek Kodiaks and the Fort St. John Huskies, will continue to compete in the North West Junior Hockey League (NWJHL).

For more information or to keep up with current news please visit the the BCHC, PJHL and NWJHL websites and social media pages.