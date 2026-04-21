Abbtsford Man One of Two People Charged in 2016 Cold Case Death in West Kelowna

Fraser Valley/West Kelowna (Canadian Press) – Police in British Columbia say two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a decade-long investigation into the death of 22-year-old Tura McCarty in West Kelowna.

RCMP say 33-year-old Heather White of Kamloops and 60-year-old Cal Little of Abbotsford were arrested last Friday and charged the next day.

Police say McCarty was found dead in the driver seat of his SUV in a rural area in West Kelowna on Jan. 6, 2016, and major crimes investigators have been working on the case since then.

Investigators say the homicide was believed to be targeted and an isolated case.

Police have not released additional details of the homicide but note that forensic identification was involved in the investigation.

Both accused are currently detained with a court date set for May 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.