Farm2Table Eatery Pop-up Event on Sunday July 12 – Classic Cars, Win Trip to Mexico

Chilliwack (with files from Mavis Hnidy) – Farm2Table is a locally owned product kitchen specializing in using ethically raised ingredients from the Fraser valley to make frozen food and dry goods for families on the go.

45966 Yale Rd. Unit 19 Across from the Downtown Cenotaph.

Open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm

From Mavis Hnidy: Farm 2 table eatery has reached out and asked would anyone from the vintage car community like to show up and partake in this fun event they would like to have around 10 to 15 cars to show up and make it like a little mini car show.

FAQ:

Farm2Table Eatery is having a pop-up event on Sunday July 12th

The fuzzy pickle will be there supplying hot dogs and drinks.

They’ll be having a silent auction where you can win a trip for five days to Mexico.

Gift baskets , tattoos, spa treatments and so much more.

And for some fun, face painting, Jelly Bean guess, ring tosses.

So I thought I would put this out here and see if maybe we can come together and support this wonderful local business that does a lot in our community helping others.

And for those of you who do not know what farm to table is it’s a small son and mom business that makes farm fresh homemade food to take the burden of cooking off of others they have all kinds of different things from cabbage rolls to soups to lamb stews ,you can go in and buy dinner for your family take it home put it in the oven and within minutes your dinner is ready without the worry of having to go shopping and cooking.

A great thing for people that are in the fast paced lifestyle or just want a home-cooked meal without the effort