UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Continues Search for 60-year-old, Brian Sicard

Chilliwack – APRIL 20 UPDATE – Nearly four months have passed since Brian Sicard was last seen, and investigators with the Chilliwack RCMP are again appealing to the public for information to assist in locating him.

Brian Sicard was last seen on December 26, 2025, on the north side of Chilliwack. He was driving a brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Investigators have obtained video surveillance of Brian from the Shoppers Drug Mart located on Yale Road in Chilliwack from the evening of December 26, 2025. (CLICK THIS LINK) Police are hopeful the footage may prompt someone to recall important information. Investigators have also obtained a photo of Brian’s vehicle, which they hope may help generate new leads.

Brian was last seen wearing:

a dark hooded jacket with reflective safety stripes;

a light‑coloured shirt underneath;

blue jeans;

and dark boots.

He was last observed leaving the Shoppers Drug Mart and traveling in his vehicle toward Prest Road along First Avenue. Neither Brian nor his vehicle have been seen since. Investigators do not believe Brian Sicard has left Chilliwack.

Brian requires daily medication, and his prolonged absence is highly uncharacteristic. Given the unexplained nature of his disappearance, investigators have growing concerns for his safety and believe he is at risk.

Anyone with information about Brian Sicard’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him or his vehicle on December 26, 2025, is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

JANUARY 19 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 60-year-old Brian Sicard, who remains missing.

Brian was last seen on December 26, 2025, driving a brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with BC licence plate A303CE. Despite ongoing police efforts and outreach to the public, he has not been located, and there have been no confirmed sightings of either Brian or his vehicle.

Both investigators and his family are worried for his wellbeing, as Brian requires essential daily medication and has been out of contact for an extended period which is unusual.

Description of Brian Sicard:

Caucasian male

60 years old

5’9” tall

Approximately 150 lbs

Wears glasses

We are asking anyone who may have seen Brian or his vehicle, or has information relevant to his whereabouts, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604‑792‑4611 and reference file 2025‑45708.

Even small pieces of information can assist in locating him. Should anyone wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DECEMBER 28 ORIGINAL STORY – On December 28, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a missing 60-year-old man, Brian Sicard. Sicard was last seen on December 26, 2025, driving around in his Brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with BC licence plate A303CE.

Chilliwack RCMP and his family are concerned for his wellbeing as he requires essential medication. We request that if you have any information, to please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2025-45708.

Sicard is described as a Caucasian male, 150Lbs, 5’9” tall, and wears glasses.