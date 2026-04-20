Chilliwack Community Services – 4th Annual Early Years Fair – Wednesday June 3 – Townshend Park (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – It’s an open invite to the 4th Annual Chilliwack Early Years Fair from 9:30am to 11:30am (drop ins welcome at any point during this time) Wednesday June 3, at Townsend Park.

This has turned out to be a smashing success among young families in Chilliwack, last year CCS Chilliwack Community Services had over 1000 families attend. It is a resource fair, each resource has a fun activity for the children to participate in such as sensory tables, face painting, cornhole, bubbles, and much more.

It is FREE for families to attend, and there is a playground nearby as well.

CCS also have Bannock and free small snacks for families to enjoy while listening to live music. Overall, it is a great event to bring your children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to for a morning activity.

The fair is put on by the Child and Youth Committee (CYC) of Chilliwack, and the goal of this event is connecting families with resources, programs, and services that help children thrive in their early years. The fair promotes community connection and learning through play as a key component in supporting families with young children.