Agassiz RCMP Weekly Snapshot – April 13 to 19 – Copper Theft, Overturned Porta Potties

Agassiz: Agassiz RCMP Weekly Snapshot – April 13 to 19

Total calls for service: 56

Crimes Against Persons: 7

Property Crimes: 6

Missing Persons Reports: 3

An officer was conducting patrols on Highway 9 and observed a vehicle travelling well above the posted speed limit. Radar confirmed the vehicle was travelling at 92 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket, and the vehicle was impounded.

Officers responded to a report of an unattended vehicle left running on Chehalis Forest Service Road. Police located the vehicle perched firmly on a tree stump, engine still running and tires still spinning—clearly getting nowhere fast. The vehicle was confirmed stolen earlier in the day out of Mission. It was towed from the scene and will be returned to its rightful owner.

Police responded to a report of youths allegedly tipping over porta‑potties on Pioneer Avenue. One youth was identified, and their parent has been engaged to address the behaviour. Fortunately for everyone involved, this prank could have been much messier, a reminder to youths that some pranks really stink and are more unforgettable than fun.

Unknown individuals caused several hundred dollars in damage while attempting to steal copper wire from an electrical metre on Seabird Island Road. No wire was taken. It appears the suspects attempted to de‑energize the line by damaging the metre—a technique not recognized by electricians or safety professionals. Police emphasize that electricity is unforgiving, and stealing copper is rarely worth the shock factor or the potential for injury.

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Agassiz RCMP weekly snapshot | Royal Canadian Mounted Police