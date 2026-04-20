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Abbotsford Police Investigate Threats of Violence Towards Schools

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Abbotsford Police Investigate Threats of Violence Towards Schools

Abbotsford – Just after 9AM Monday April 20, the Abbotsford Police Department was notified by school officials that an email had been received containing threats of potential violence directed towards local public schools in Abbotsford Monday. AbbyPD officers immediately attended the identified schools to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and began to investigate.

As a precaution, Abbotsford Senior Secondary, Abbotsford Middle School, W.J. Mouat Secondary, and Chief Dan George Middle School were placed into a temporary shelter in place. Further details surrounding today’s shelter in place will be provided to parents directly from the Abbotsford School District.

AbbyPD can confirm that all Abbotsford schools are safe and that no active threat has been identified. The shelter in place measures have since been lifted, and all schools have returned to normal operations. Additional AbbyPD officers will remain on site and in the surrounding areas throughout the day as a precaution.

The criminal investigation is ongoing to identify the person or persons responsible for today’s threats. Currently, today’s investigation appears to be that of a swatting incident. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact police.

This comes on the heels of three school arsons.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-16568

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