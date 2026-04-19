Free Community Screening of the Palestinian Short Film, The Present – CCS Neighborhood Leaning Centre – Friday April 24

Chilliwack – You are invited to a free community screening of the Palestinian short film, The Present, about a father and daughter navigating life under occupation. Following the film we’ll host a discussion on the realities of daily life under Israeli occupation, and how Palestine is connected to broader systems of U.S.-Israeli imperialism and colonization in the region. There will be 2 guest speakers to help guide the conversation:

Philip Sherwood is a semi-retired freelance writer and editor based in the Fraser Valley. Since his first trip to Palestine in 2012, he has been advocating for Palestinian human rights and self determination. He helps organize a local solidarity group and is a member of the coordinating team for United Network for Justice and Peace Palestine / Israel (UNJPPI). He visited Palestine for a month in April 2025.

Colter Louwerse is an academic researcher focused on the diplomatic history of the Palestine Question. His PhD dissertation, The Struggle for Palestinian Rights: The Palestinian Campaign for Self-Determination and Statehood at the United Nations, 1967-1989, shed new light on the relationship between Palestinian popular struggle, diplomacy, and development of proposals for ‘resolving’ the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under international auspices.

Friday April 24 at the CCS Neighborhood Leaning Centre (next to CSS on Yale) Doors at 6:30, Starts at 7:00 pm

Link to register: https://FromPalestinetoIran.eventbrite.ca