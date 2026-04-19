DriveSmartBC – Why Don’t BC Drivers Follow the Traffic Rules?

When the conversation turns to driving one of the first questions raised is why don’t B.C. drivers follow the traffic rules? Our system is complex and involves people with many different skills, attitudes and perceived needs. They see themselves as good drivers and believe that other road users are the problem to be solved.



We all like to be first if it benefits us, that’s human nature. However, when we prioritize ourselves over everyone else and trade cooperation for competition the traffic rules just get in the way.



An ICBC survey of B.C. drivers found that 80% rate themselves highly for safety and knowledge of the traffic rules.



The same survey found that nine out of ten respondents were involved in a near miss. Many blamed the other driver for that incident.



Some drivers don’t see the need for a particular rule. That makes it easy for them to justify to themselves that they only need to follow the rule if it is convenient.



New drivers must obtain an 80% score on the knowledge test to qualify for their learner licence. ICBC found that only 40% of experienced drivers could pass that level.



ICBC driving examiners also find that many senior drivers have difficulty with road sign recognition during an Enhanced Road Assessment.



Right of way? Roundabouts? Oh, my! If you don’t know what the rules require, how do you navigate on the roads?



Modern roads, particularly in cities, have features that are new and unfamiliar. Learning by doing might not be the best first choice.



I once ticketed a speeding driver who told me that he had to travel thousands of kilometers in his job. If he followed the speed limit he would never have time for his work.



The faster you go the less time you have to see, think and do. Being in a hurry reduces the safety margins needed.



City driving often feels like too many cars using too few lanes. If you want to get ahead you have to take a few chances and force your way. Rules, like the other traffic, get in the way.



Where is the traffic enforcement? If there is little chance of being held accountable for our behaviour, why bother to follow the traffic rules?

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/behaviour/why-dont-bc-drivers-follow-traffic-rules

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca