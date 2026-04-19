Abbotsford Police Investigate Vehicle Arson on Gladwin – Suspect Arrested

Abbotsford – On April 16 at approximately 9:44 p.m., Abbotsford Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Gladwin Road. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man had intentionally attempted to set a vehicle on fire.

While officers were actively investigating that incident, at approximately 10:17 p.m., AbbyPD was notified of a second vehicle fire in the 32800 block of South Fraser Way. That vehicle sustained significant damage.

Through timely communication and coordinated patrol efforts, multiple frontline officers quickly canvassed the area, identified, and located a suspect nearby. As a result of the swift response and teamwork by patrol officers, 52-year-old Matthew Waldie was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of arson. He remains in custody.