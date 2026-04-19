Skip to content

Abbotsford Police Investigate Vehicle Arson on Gladwin – Suspect Arrested

Home
Uncategorized
Abbotsford Police Investigate Vehicle Arson on Gladwin – Suspect Arrested

Abbotsford – On April 16 at approximately 9:44 p.m., Abbotsford Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Gladwin Road. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man had intentionally attempted to set a vehicle on fire.

While officers were actively investigating that incident, at approximately 10:17 p.m., AbbyPD was notified of a second vehicle fire in the 32800 block of South Fraser Way. That vehicle sustained significant damage.

Through timely communication and coordinated patrol efforts, multiple frontline officers quickly canvassed the area, identified, and located a suspect nearby. As a result of the swift response and teamwork by patrol officers, 52-year-old Matthew Waldie was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of arson. He remains in custody.

2026-AbbyPD-Vehicle-Arson-Gadwin-April-

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts