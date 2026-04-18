UPDATE – Abbotsford Police Investigate Additional School Arsons

Abbotsford – APRIL 18 UPDATE – On April 13th, AbbyPD notified the public of an arson that occurred during the early morning hours at the Bakerview Centre for Learning. Since that incident, two additional arsons have occurred to school properties in Abbotsford.

On April 15th at approximately 3:14 a.m., a fire was discovered set to a portable classroom at Bakerview Centre for Learning. Damage in this incident was minor, and the fire was later confirmed to be an arson.

On April 17th at approximately 12:28 a.m., a fire was discovered set to a portable classroom at Godson Elementary School. Damage in this incident was minor, and the fire was later confirmed to be an arson.

AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into all three incidents. These investigations are in the early stages, and additional resources have been deployed.

Investigators are examining all available evidence to determine if the incidents are related. There have been no arrests to date. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the affected areas, or who may have dash camera footage from the vicinity of the incidents between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on April 13th, 15th, and 17th, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-15480

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit Investigates Two Additional School Arsons



Abbotsford, BC – April 18th, 2026 – On April 13th, AbbyPD notified the public of an arson that occurred during the early morning hours at the Bakerview Centre for Learning. Since that incident, two… pic.twitter.com/SrjWUOo3CY — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 18, 2026

ORIGINAL STORY April 13 – Early Monday April 13 (approximately 3:49AM) Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a report of a fire at the Bakerview Centre for Learning school, located in the 32600 block of Marshall Road.



Upon arrival, officers found Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service already on scene extinguishing a small fire. The fire caused damage to the exterior and interior of the building. No one was hurt in this incident.



AbbyPD confirms that the fire is being investigated as an arson. The investigation is in its early stages, and additional resources are being brought in to assist. As a result, the school will be closed today to allow investigators and crews to assess the damage and complete their work. Further updates regarding reopening will be provided by the Abbotsford School District.



Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has dash cam footage from the vicinity at the time of the incident, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.



Abbotsford Police File 2026-15480