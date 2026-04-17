UFV Abbotsford – INTERPRET: Creative + Performing Arts Festival, taking place on April 24

Abbotsford – UFV’s School of Creative Arts (SoCA) and Graphic + Digital Design (GDD) present, INTERPRET: Creative + Performing Arts Festival, taking place on April 24, from 4:00–9:00 PM at the UFV Abbotsford campus.

This free, campus-wide event celebrates the work of our graduating students across Theatre, Visual Arts, Media Arts, Film, and Graphic + Digital Design. It’s a great opportunity to experience the creativity of our students and connect with colleagues from across the institution.

Festival highlights include:

• Film screenings

• Visual Arts exhibitions and the GDD Grad Show (Entangled)

• Media Arts capstone projects (animation, video games, film + more)

• Special effects makeup demonstrations

• Hands-on workshops (cyanotype, zine-making + improv)

• Live music

• UFV Pride Drag Show

• Directors’ Showcase

• UFV Alumni Wine Label Contest voting

• Food trucks (Banter Ice Cream, Cowboy’s Smokehouse, Bear Mountain Coffee, and Stormy’s Smoothie Bowls) and a licensed bar

A short festival ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM in the courtyard.

Admission is free, and they encourage you to RSVP on Eventbrite for a chance to win a raffle prize. As many activities are scheduled throughout the evening, we recommend planning your visit in advance. Visit their Eventbrite page for a more detailed schedule.