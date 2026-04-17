Mission Man Nailed for Speeding in His Lifted Pick Up Truck Near Kamloops

Mission/Kamloops – A 43-year-old Mission man has lost the use of his “lifted” Dodge pickup truck after being stopped for speeding well in excess of the highest speed limit in BC.

On April 10, 2026, just before 7:00 p.m., on the Coquihalla (Highway #5) just south of Kamloops, a northbound pickup truck was stopped when a BC Highway Patrol officer saw the vehicle travelling much faster than other traffic.

“This pickup was hard to miss, with its lifted suspension and a laser radar reading of 208 km/h in a 120 zone,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “No vehicles are safe at those speeds on public roads, but a heavy truck that is high off the ground is even more unstable than other traffic.”

To make matters worse, the driver was traveling with his young son.

The driver told police that he was testing his engine. It’s an excuse that police officers hear quite frequently, but it is not considered a legal excuse and the driver was issued:

A ticket for excessive speed (over 60 km/h), section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, with a fine of $483;

The cost of a tow truck and a seven-day impound;

At least three years of high-risk driver premiums that will bring the total costs to about $2,500.

“There was no margin for error here, and this is why excessive speeding tickets and impounds exist,” says Corporal McLaughlin. “We don’t want you or your kids to get hurt or killed and we would much prefer that you just slow down.”