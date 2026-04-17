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Mission Institution – Seizure of Contraband and Unauthorized Items

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Mission Institution – Seizure of Contraband and Unauthorized Items

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On April 8, 2026, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one cell phone,
various other pills, and razor blades. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $165,000.
The police have been notified and the institution is investigating. This seizure reflects the ongoing partnership between the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and the Mission RCMP to support the safety and security of our institutions and community.

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