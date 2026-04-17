K-12 – Support Staff Unions Endorse Framework Agreement

Victoria – The K-12 Provincial Bargaining Council, which represents theK-12 education sector’s support staff unions, and the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) have endorsed a provincial framework reached between the parties.

The framework is based on the 2025 Balanced Measures Mandate and includes some additional funding to improve service delivery and enhance working conditions across the sector for about 43,000 support staff working in a variety of positions. This includescustodians, trades and maintenance workers, education assistants, clerical, accounting and information technologyworkers.

The framework paves the way for collective agreements to be negotiated between local unions for K-12 support staff and the 60 public school district employers throughout B.C. over the next few months.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) K-12 Presidents’ Council, comprised of CUPE local union presidents, along with representatives from the sector’s other support staff unions, voted to endorse the framework that forms the basis of the district-level negotiations.

The BCPSEA board of directors endorsed the framework earlier in the week.

Negotiations under the 2025 Balanced Measures Mandate support government’s key priorities to protect and strengthen critical services in B.C.’s public sector, to maintain labour stability in a complex round of bargaining and to support the Province’s efforts to find operational efficiencies that preserve front-line services.