BCSPCA – Four Dogs and a Cat Rescued from Filthy Conditions in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On April 1, three Shiba Inu mix dogs and puppies, a hairless Chihuahua, and a cat were removed from a recreation vehicle cluttered with urine-soaked garbage, and feces, in Chilliwack.

“When the animal protection officers knocked on the door of the RV they could hear the animals whining,” says Matt Affleck, senior director, animal protection services. “When the door was finally opened, officers were hit with a strong odour of ammonia, they could see just how bad the conditions were inside. The cat was desperately trying to get out. The floor of the RV was covered in feces.”

Affleck adds it is troubling to consider the conditions for both animals and people living in this RV. “Items in the vehicle were piled to the ceiling. The only counter was covered in overflowing ashtrays, dirt, and dust,” says Affleck. “A room at the back of the RV was so crammed full of items the door could not be opened.

All the animals were safely extracted from the vehicle and immediately brought to a BC SPCA animal centre.

“Heartbreakingly, all the animals were desperate for attention,” reports the manager of the animal centre. “They all had obvious skin conditions, overgrown nails and reeked of urine and cigarette smoke. They deserved so much better and I am glad we can start to heal them.”

The following day, all five were brought to an animal hospital. They required deworming and antibiotics for skin conditions ranging from mange to flea dermatitis, all of which are extremely uncomfortable. Most were shaved and treated for flea infestations and cuts and hot spots on their skin. All the dogs required nail trimming.

“The veterinarian also reported the cat was dehydrated and had impacted anal glands,” says Affleck. “The Chihuahua was missing his front teeth, and his back molars are in bad shape.”

Since coming into the BC SPCA’s care, some amazing personalities have started to blossom. “The cat is chatty and very affectionate,” says the manager. “The Shiba Inu mix, is full of energy and just loves getting attention from people, as do the two puppies and our hairless Chihuahua has the most interesting and lovable little face.”

All five animals are showing improvement. The antibiotics, diet change and medicated baths are making a big difference in their skin conditions and overall health.