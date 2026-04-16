Mission RCMP – Search Warrant Executed on Cherry Avenue – Schools and Daycare Notified

Mission – As of 11:15 AM April 16, a search warrant has been executed on Cherry Avenue:

The Lower Mainland’s Integrated Emergency Response Team executed a Search Warrant at a residence on Cherry Avenue west of Cedar Street this morning, in relation to an investigation by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Although police are still on scene, RCMP can confirm that the investigation is directed toward one specific residence and there is no risk to the public.

Mission RCMP proactively notified staff at Albert McMahon elementary, Valley Christian School, and a nearby daycare about the anticipated police response, to ensure they were not caught off-guard by the police presence.

-Further details of the investigation are not available at this time.