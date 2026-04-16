First Phase of Canada Post Moving from Door-to-Door Delivery to Community Mailboxes Includes Abbotsford and Mission

Ottawa/Abbotsford (Canadian Press/CTV) – Canada Post is starting preliminary work to convert addresses that receive door-to-door mail to community mailboxes and phase out some post offices.

In a news release, Canada Post says it’s converting about four million addresses to community mailboxes and the work is expected to take about five years, with different regions moving to community mailboxes each year.

The corporation says it’s starting discussions with 13 communities across Canada — including Ottawa and Winnipeg — as it prepares to move about 136,000 addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in late 2026 and early 2027.

Canada Post says it’s also reviewing its retail network in preparation for closures of urban and suburban post offices in areas it says are currently over-served.

The federal government last year ended a decades-long moratorium on rural post office closures, a move that sparked some concern about the future of mail delivery in remote communities that aren’t well served by private couriers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Where conversions will start

The Corporation is initiating discussions with the following 13 communities as it prepares to begin converting approximately 136,000 addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in late 2026 and early 2027:

Community Addresses with postal codes beginning

with… Number of

addresses* Moncton and Riverview, N.B. E1B, E1C, E1E, E1G 19,000 Sept-Îles, Que. G4R, G4S 7,000 La Prairie and Candiac, Que. J5R 6,000 Ottawa, Ont. K1B, K1G, K1H, K1J, K1K 30,000 Etobicoke, Ont. M9V, M9W 18,000 Winnipeg, Man. R2P, R2R, R2V, R2W, R2X, R3E, R3H 16,000 Abbotsford, B.C. V2S, V2T 11,000 Mission, B.C. V2V 6,000 City of North

Vancouver, District of

North Vancouver and

West Vancouver, B.C. V7M, V7P, V7R, V7S, V7T, V7V, V7W 23,000