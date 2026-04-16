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First Phase of Canada Post Moving from Door-to-Door Delivery to Community Mailboxes Includes Abbotsford and Mission

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First Phase of Canada Post Moving from Door-to-Door Delivery to Community Mailboxes Includes Abbotsford and Mission

Ottawa/Abbotsford (Canadian Press/CTV) – Canada Post is starting preliminary work to convert addresses that receive door-to-door mail to community mailboxes and phase out some post offices.

In a news release, Canada Post says it’s converting about four million addresses to community mailboxes and the work is expected to take about five years, with different regions moving to community mailboxes each year.

The corporation says it’s starting discussions with 13 communities across Canada — including Ottawa and Winnipeg — as it prepares to move about 136,000 addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in late 2026 and early 2027.

Canada Post says it’s also reviewing its retail network in preparation for closures of urban and suburban post offices in areas it says are currently over-served.

The federal government last year ended a decades-long moratorium on rural post office closures, a move that sparked some concern about the future of mail delivery in remote communities that aren’t well served by private couriers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Where conversions will start

The Corporation is initiating discussions with the following 13 communities as it prepares to begin converting approximately 136,000 addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in late 2026 and early 2027:

CommunityAddresses with postal codes beginning
with…		Number of
addresses*
Moncton and Riverview, N.B.E1B, E1C, E1E, E1G19,000
Sept-Îles, Que.G4R, G4S7,000
La Prairie and Candiac, Que.J5R6,000
Ottawa, Ont.K1B, K1G, K1H, K1J, K1K30,000
Etobicoke, Ont.M9V, M9W18,000
Winnipeg, Man.R2P, R2R, R2V, R2W, R2X, R3E, R3H16,000
Abbotsford, B.C.V2S, V2T11,000
Mission, B.C.V2V6,000
City of North
Vancouver, District of
North Vancouver and
West Vancouver, B.C.		V7M, V7P, V7R, V7S, V7T, V7V, V7W23,000
* All numbers are approximate.

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