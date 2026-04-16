Chilliwack – Part of Free Transit for Earth Day – Wednesday April 22

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and its local government partners are happy to announce free transit in some transit systems in recognition of Earth Day on April 22, 2026.

Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and help protect our environment. Taking public transit is one way to make a difference, and the following transit systems are providing free transit for both fixed-route and handyDART services to make it that much easier:

Chilliwack Transit System – does not include Fraser Valley Express

South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System – Penticton routes only

Victoria Regional Transit System

West Kootenay Transit System





BC Transit has undertaken several projects over the years to support a healthier, more sustainable environment. This includes the Electrification and the Updated Fleet Acquisition Strategy.

BC Transit is proud to work towards CleanBC climate action goals. Through our Low Carbon Fleet Program, BC Transit continues efforts to modernize the fleet and reduce GHG emissions.

As part of this work, BC Transit is delivering Phase One of its Electric Bus Project, which will see 125 electric buses deployed across eight transit systems, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, the Sunshine Coast, Victoria, and Whistler. Looking forward, BC Transit is working to procure heavy-duty hybrid buses, which will help even more communities realize reductions in GHG emissions.

To learn more about BC Transit’s Environmental Sustainability Plan, visit bctransit.com.

BC Transit would like to thank the City of Chilliwack, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Regional District of Central Kootenay, City of Nelson, City of Penticton and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission for their support of free transit on Earth Day.

For more information about trip planning, fares and schedules, please visit bctransit.com.