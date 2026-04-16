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Chilliwack Author Nicola Harris – World Book Launch and Talk – “An immersive evening of self-leadership, truth & liberation” – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday April 21

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Chilliwack Author Nicola Harris – World Book Launch and Talk – “An immersive evening of self-leadership, truth & liberation” – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday April 21

Chilliwack – An immersive evening of self-leadership, truth & liberation.

Step into the BEHAVE World Tour Kickoff, an evening of speakers, storytelling, and powerful conversation exploring leadership, liberation, and becoming, celebrating the launch of local author Nicola Harris’s debut book. This is not a typical book launch, but an immersive experience designed to be felt. Join us for a night of depth, beauty, and celebration – and leave inspired.

Chilliwack Author Nicola Harris holds her World Book Launch and Talk – “An immersive evening of self-leadership, truth & liberation” – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday April 21

Ticket info is here.

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