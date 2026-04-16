BC School Trustees Chart Course for Public Education at BCSTA Annual General Meeting 2026 – Topics Include Trades, Arts, Funding

Vancouver – The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) convened its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), bringing together elected school trustees, education leaders, government partners, and sector organizations from across British Columbia for three days of professional development, governance, and advocacy. At the heart of the event: the democratic business sessions where trustees representing the province’s boards of education debated and passed motions that will drive BCSTA’s advocacy to government and the public on behalf of BC’s students and communities.

“I want to revisit what truly guides me in this work. It is not a policy, a budget line, or a strategic priority. It is our students. Our work — every motion we debate, every difficult decision we make — exists in service of our students. The challenges ahead are real, but they are not bigger than our commitment to one another and the children we represent. Let’s leave this AGM ready to return to our communities with renewed energy and clear in our commitment: that every student in British Columbia deserves a public education system that is stable, well-funded, and deeply rooted in their success.” — Tracy Loffler, President, BCSTA, and School Trustee, Mission School District

Trustees Vote on Advocacy Priorities for BC’s Public Education System

The business sessions served as the democratic core of the AGM, where school trustees debated critical challenges facing BC’s public education system and voted on motions that will guide BCSTA’s advocacy to government. The following motions were passed:

Trades pathways and data collection – advocate to the provincial government to create a cross-ministry database to enhance reporting, student tracking, and funding structures for public school students pursuing trades training in the workforce

Labour relations – create a resource to support boards of education in building respectful relationships with labour unions

Trades training funding — reinstate funding for graduated students under the age of 19 continuing the second year of their trades training program with school districts

Active Transportation Safety — advocate for improved safety on provincial roads, outside municipal boundaries, to support safe student travel to and from school

Provincial Assessment — review and improve provincial student assessment frameworks

Inclusive Child Care — expand inclusive child care for eligible children and youth with support needs up to the age of 18

Emergency Anaphylaxis Preparedness — strengthen emergency preparedness for anaphylaxis in BC schools

Arts Education — emphasize and properly fund arts education to ensure equitable access for all students

Dual Credit Programs — expand and properly fund academic dual credit programs accessible to every student in BC, including pathways for students pursuing teaching certification

Preservice Teacher Education — strengthen preservice teacher education in literacy, numeracy, and inclusive instruction

ERASE Program — inclusion of ableism in BC’s Expect Respect & A Safe Education (ERASE) program

Student Loan Forgiveness — expand Canada Student Loan forgiveness to include educational assistants, and establish provincial loan forgiveness with a focus on rural and remote areas

Early Learning — develop a sustainable provincial framework for early learning services delivered through public school districts

School District Housing — dedicated provincial funding for school district housing accommodations

Before and After School Care — capital policy changes to expand before and after school care capacity in new construction and existing spaces

Student and Family Affordability Fund — to reinstate the Student and Family Affordability Fund

English Language Learning (ELL) — increase funding-eligible years for ELL students

Public School Funding — cessation of public funding for independent schools

Modular Construction — review of modular plan and costing, and to apply the same area standards to modular buildings as in standard school constructions

School Replacement — revise and expand the school replacement ranking criteria

These motions reflect trustee priorities and their commitment to a well-funded, equitable, and inclusive public education system for the province’s 550,000+ students.

Click here to read the full media release to learn more.