UPDATE – Mission RCMP: Dayton Zahn and William Beale Arrested Together

Mission/Richmond – Two persons wanted by Mission RCMP have been arrested in Richmond.

On December 10, 2025, Mission RCMP put out a media release about 28-year-old William Beale, who was wanted for charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, multiple instances of failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with his conditions, and a charge of escape from custody from May 2025. Then on March 18, Mission RCMP put out a media release about 19-year-old Dayton Zahn, wanted for robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

The wanted release for Zahn received an especially large amount of attention – nearly 1.5 million views on Mission RCMP’s Facebook page – and evidently the attention worked. A mall security guard working in Richmond Centre Mall on the afternoon of April 13, 2026 spotted three males walking together – and recognized one of them as Zahn. The guard flagged down police officers who were already in the mall, leading Richmond RCMP’s Bike Patrol unit and Gang Enforcement Team to go after the males. Police confronted the trio, at which point they allegedly fled on foot, leading to a foot-chase through the mall and out to a parkade, where the males jumped down from one parkade level to the next, landing on top of a parked car, crushing its roof and shattering its back window. Zahn and Beale were arrested, while the third person got away. Investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage to identify the third male.

Mission RCMP extend their appreciation to Richmond RCMP for taking the two wanted men into custody, and especially to the astute security guard who recognized Zahn and called police.

“This outcome reflects strong cooperation between Mission and Richmond RCMP, along with the role the public plays in community safety,” says Inspector Vaz Kassam, Richmond RCMP Operations Officer. “The security guard did exactly the right thing by contacting police and not attempting to intervene. We remind anyone who sees a wanted person not to approach them, but to call police immediately.”

Both men remain in custody at this time.