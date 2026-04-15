Chiefs Schedule – Round 2 vs Prince George – Dates Set

Chilliwack/Prince George – After disposing of the Coquitlam Express in round 1 of the BCHL playoffs (4-1), comes the good news bad news.

The dates are set for round two vs Prince George.

That was the good news, the bad news is the travel.

It’s Prince George!

HOME GAMES at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 21 @ 7 PM

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 22 @ 7 PM

*Game 6 – Sunday, April 26 @ 6 PM *

AWAY GAMES at Prince George

Game 1 – Friday, April 17 @ 7 PM

Game 2 – Saturday, April 18 @ 6 PM

*Game 5 – Friday, April 24 @ 7 PM *

*Game 7 – Tuesday, April 28 @ 7 PM *

Tickets are ON SALE NOW! Follow the link or visit the Chiefs office (Mon–Fri, 9 AM–4 PM) to get yours!

https://na2.hubs.ly/H04VGjJ0