AbbyPD – Something Didn’t Look Right – A Trunk Full of Catalytic Converters

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Police Department social media) – On Tuesday April 14, AbbyPD officers responded to a call in the Whatcom Road and Highway 1 area after a community member noticed something that just didn’t feel right. The caller reported a man who appeared to be cutting catalytic converters.

Officers arrived within six minutes, located the suspect, and made an arrest. More than 20 catalytic converters were recovered, criminal charges are in progress, and the vehicle was seized as offence‑related property.

A big thank you to the citizen who trusted their instincts and took the time to call—your quick action made a real difference and helps keep our community safe.