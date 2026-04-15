Abbotsford Hospice Gala Raises $1.5M

Abbotsford (Andrea Critchley – Chief Executive Officer – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society) – The Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support 40th Anniversary, Moments of Hope Gala was a major success.

A record-breaking $1.5 million was raised on the night of the Moments of Hope gala to complete the building phase of our Capital Campaign! Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we are proud to announce that we have successfully reached our goal to launch the $3.5 million building expansion of Holmberg House Hospice. This expansion will add six additional much-needed palliative care beds, allowing us to support an estimated 120 more patients and their families each year, ensuring greater access to comfort, dignity, and compassionate care when it matters most. Our generous supporters gave overwhelmingly at our 40th anniversary gala; not only meeting but exceeding our expectations, and I am so thankful for this incredible community that rallied together to show their support.