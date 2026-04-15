Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice Gala Raises $1.5M

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Abbotsford Hospice Gala Raises $1.5M

Abbotsford (Andrea Critchley – Chief Executive Officer – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society) – The Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support 40th Anniversary, Moments of Hope Gala was a major success.

A record-breaking $1.5 million was raised on the night of the Moments of Hope gala to complete the building phase of our Capital Campaign! Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we are proud to announce that we have successfully reached our goal to launch the $3.5 million building expansion of Holmberg House Hospice. This expansion will add six additional much-needed palliative care beds, allowing us to support an estimated 120 more patients and their families each year, ensuring greater access to comfort, dignity, and compassionate care when it matters most. Our generous supporters gave overwhelmingly at our 40th anniversary gala; not only meeting but exceeding our expectations, and I am so thankful for this incredible community that rallied together to show their support.

2026 Abbotsford Hospice Gala Screenshot 2026-04-15 at 10-17-00 Together we Raised $1.5M for Hospice Care at our Moments of Hope Gala! – radiodon11@gmail.com – Gmail

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts