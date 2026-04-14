WorkSafeBC Issued $34K Penalty of $34,265.64 for a High-Risk Violation at an Abbotsford Agricultural Worksite

Abbotsford – WorkSafeBC recently issued a penalty of $34,265.64 to SAM Enterprises Ltd. for a high-risk violation at an Abbotsford worksite.

The firm was SAM Enterprises Ltd. in Abbotsford

Current amount: $34,265.64

Date imposed: February 24, 2026



WorkSafeBC inspected this employer’s farm workplace and observed a tractor in use in a field without a rollover protective structure (ROPS) in place. WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the tractor during vegetable farming. The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation.



Tractors are at risk of rolling over when they:

Operate on uneven ground

Drive over obstacles

Suddenly change their travel path

Operate with attachments (e.g., forks, buckets, mowers) at the front or rear of the machine

Without a rollover protective structure in place, the operator can be seriously injured or killed if the tractor rolls over.