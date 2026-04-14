Skip to content

WorkSafeBC Issued $34K Penalty of $34,265.64 for a High-Risk Violation at an Abbotsford Agricultural Worksite

Home
Safety
WorkSafeBC Issued $34K Penalty of $34,265.64 for a High-Risk Violation at an Abbotsford Agricultural Worksite

Abbotsford – WorkSafeBC recently issued a penalty of $34,265.64 to SAM Enterprises Ltd. for a high-risk violation at an Abbotsford worksite.

The firm was SAM Enterprises Ltd. in Abbotsford
Current amount: $34,265.64 
Date imposed: February 24, 2026 
 
WorkSafeBC inspected this employer’s farm workplace and observed a tractor in use in a field without a rollover protective structure (ROPS) in place. WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the tractor during vegetable farming. The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation.  

Tractors are at risk of rolling over when they:

  • Operate on uneven ground
  • Drive over obstacles
  • Suddenly change their travel path
  • Operate with attachments (e.g., forks, buckets, mowers) at the front or rear of the machine

Without a rollover protective structure in place, the operator can be seriously injured or killed if the tractor rolls over.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts