UPDATE – Welcome To The Jungle – Chilliwack Rock Choir April Shows Raised $17,000 for Chilliwack Community Services – Auditions for Next Season (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack (The Chilliwack Rock Choir) – he April 13 and 1`4 shows of the Chilliwack Rock Choir were also a fundraiser for Chilliwack Community Services. Executive Director Kate Healey told FVN that over $17,000 was raised for CCS.

They opened with Welcome to the Jungle and as you’ll see iubn the video below, the show stopper was…. Metallica.

AUDITION ALERT – The Rock Choir is holding auditions for their next season. Email sing@chilliwackrockchoir.com for more info.

ORIGINAL STORY – Tickets are available for the next performance of the The Chilliwack Rock Choir.

The choir plays the Chilliwack Cultural Centre April 13 and 14.

This time around, performances include the music of Guns n Roses, U2, The Ramones, KISS, Pink, David Bowie and a few surprises.

It’s always an awesome show for a great cause, CCS Chilliwack Community Services!

ALSO AUDITION ALERT – The Rock Choir is holding auditions for their next season. Email sing@chilliwackrockchoir.com for more info.

From their social media: This unique choir features accompaniment (and rockin’ solos) by piano, bass, guitar, and drums. Performing music by bands like Bryan Adams, The Ramones, Metallica, P!nk, U2, Bob Seger, Guns n’ Roses, Supertramp, and other rockers. Arrangements are for soprano, alto, tenor, bass, along with the band… and on some songs there’s the opportunity to sing a solo part, backed up by the whole choir and band! The shows feel more like rock concerts than choir performances!

This is a non-auditioned choir, and we believe that everyone has what it takes to rock with us! Not a musician or a notation reader? No problem, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got amazing AI vocal demos to practice with, along with some other awesome tools to help make everyone 100% confident!

Tickets: https://purchase.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/EventAvailab…