OPINION – Paramedics Union Recognizes Ten Years on the Frontlines of the Toxic Drug Crisis in BC

Vancouver – For more than a decade, the Ambulance Paramedics of BC and our members have been on the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis responding to overdoses,saving countless lives, and supporting patients and families through some of the most difficult moments imaginable. At the same time, we have witnessed profound loss when those efforts were not enough. The weight of that loss on our members, on families, and on communities is difficult to put into words.



This ten-year milestone is not one of celebration. It is a recognition of the sustained pressure,trauma, and complexity our members face every day.



Behind every call is a person, a life at risk, a family impacted, a community affected. And behind every response is a paramedic or dispatcher who continues to show up with professionalism,compassion, and skill, despite a system that is often stretched beyond its limits.



This work is not done alone.



Paramedics stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners, police, fire departments, nurses, hospital workers, and community support personnel, each playing a critical role in responding to this crisis.

Whether on scene during an overdose, in emergency departments, or through ongoing community outreach, this coordinated effort allows care to xtend beyond a single moment.

The rest of the release is on the APBC social media.