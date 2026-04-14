Chilliwack Party in the Park – Saturday and Sunday April 26 and 27

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s favourite spring celebration is back! Join us for a massive two-day block party at Central Community Park. Once again bringing together the best food trucks, local artisans, and live music for a weekend of community fun you won’t want to miss!

Central Community Park (45951 Victoria Ave, Chilliwack)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

ADMISSION: FREE!

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

20+ Food Trucks: From gourmet burgers and poutine to sweet treats and international flavours, come hungry!

Artisan Market: Shop local and support Chilliwack small businesses featuring handmade jewelry, home decor, and more.

Beer Garden: Sip on local craft brews and beverages in our 19+ outdoor lounge.

Live Entertainment:

Saturday, April 25th 2026

12:00 PM – 02:00 PM Cold Chain

02:30 PM – 04:30 PM Claim Jumpers

05:00 PM – 07:00 PM Stiletto

Sunday, April 26th 2026

12:00 PM – 02:00 PM Wes Anderson Trio

02:30 PM – 04:30 PM MayBelles

05:00 PM – 07:00 PM Thorne

Kids Zone: Keep the little ones busy with face painting, games, and family-friendly activities.

Community Spirit: Meet local organizations and neighbours in the heart of downtown.

Gather your friends, bring the family (and the dog!), and let’s kick off the spring season together!

For more info and the full food truck lineup, visit: greatervanfoodtruckfest.com