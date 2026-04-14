Agassiz RCMP Investigating Separate Incidents – Stolen Boat and Damage to EV Station

Agassiz – From the Agassiz RCMP weekly review:

Police received a report of a boat and trailer that had been stolen in Deroche. The boat and trailer had been parked on the side of the road overnight and were discovered missing when the owner returned the following morning. At this time, the boat and trailer have not been recovered.

Officers received a report of damage to an EV charging station on Pioneer Avenue, resulting in several thousand dollars in repairs. Investigation revealed that a vehicle towing a trailer had turned near the charging station and struck it before leaving the area. It is unclear whether the driver was aware of the damage. Due to the quality of available video footage, no licence plate was obtained and the vehicle has not been identified.

If you have any information on either case:

Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment

ufvrd_media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

604-792-4611

@UFVRD_rcmp

Chilliwack RCMP