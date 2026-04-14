UPDATE – 2026 Chilliwack Hospice Society – 13th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Raised $78K

Chilliwack – APRIL 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack Hospice Society is celebrating the success of the 13th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, which raised more than $78,000 to support the organization’s free grief and palliative care support programs and services.

Held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Evergreen Hall, this year’s Hometown Hoedown for Hospice welcomed a sold-out crowd of 250 guests, a record for the event. Proudly presented by Century Plumbing & Heating, the evening was filled with high-energy fun, generosity and down-home country charm as sponsors, donors, volunteers and supporters came together from across the community.

Guests enjoyed a delicious barbecue dinner, games, a lively Dessert Dash, a 50-50 draw and a particularly successful online auction featuring more than 100 items generously donated by local individuals and businesses. With bidding from both event attendees and supporters across the community, the auction played a major role in this year’s record-breaking result.

The celebration also featured a surprise line-dancing flash mob by DanceFixx and live music from the Dusty Boots Band, whose mix of country and rock kept the dance floor full well into the evening.

“This year’s Hometown Hoedown for Hospice was a wonderful example of our community coming together in support of a cause that touches so many lives,” said Sue Knott, executive director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “We are deeply grateful to every sponsor, donor, volunteer and guest who helped make this record-breaking evening possible.”

ORIGINAL STORY – Dust off your cowboy hat and get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time! The 13th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Century Plumbing and Heating, is back, bringing you an unforgettable night of country fun — all in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Saturday April 11 at Evergreen Hall.

Round up your family and friends and join us for:

• A mouth-watering barbecue dinner by Smoke and Bones BBQ

• Toe-tapping country music from The Dusty Boots Band, brought to you by Sarah Toop PREC, to keep you dancing all night long

• A lively TD Silent Auction filled with incredible items, including a special package sponsored by Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services

• The thrill of our fan-favourite mechanical bull

• Online 50/50 for a chance to win big

• A selfie with friends at the Baker Newby LLP Photo Booth

• Delicious drinks from The Koller Group Cooler and more!

This signature Chilliwack Hospice Society fundraiser helps us provide free grief and palliative care support programs and services for children, youth, and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities. Your participation makes a difference in the lives of those we serve.

So, grab your cowboy boots, saddle up, and get ready for a rip-roarin’ night of fun!

Must be 19+ years of age to attend. Event tickets and 50/50 tickets are on sale now.

Facebook link is here.