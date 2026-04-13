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RCMP Kamloops Warn Suspect May Be In Abbotsford – Kurtis Justin Billy

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RCMP Kamloops Warn Suspect May Be In Abbotsford – Kurtis Justin Billy

Abbotsford/Kamloops – Kamloops Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 38-year-old man.

A Canada-wide warrant was recently issued for Kurtis Justin Billy, who is unlawfully at large after he allegedly failed to comply with his curfew. 

“It is believed that Kurtis Billy is in the Kamloops area, but he may be travelling back and forth to Abbotsford or other locations as well,” said Corporal Dana Napier, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.  “If anyone sees Kurtis Billy or has information related to his whereabouts, please do not approach, but instead contact your nearest police detachment as soon as possible.”

Kurts Billy is described as:

  • Indigenous
  • 5’7”
  • 161 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

If you see Kurtis Billy, please contact your nearest police department. The Kamloops RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Kurtis Justin Billy

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