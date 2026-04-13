MLA Misty Van Popta’s Firefighters’ Health Act Passes, Establishing First-of-Its-Kind Plan in Canada

Victoria/Langley -In an opinion release from the BC Conservatives : Misty Van Popta, MLA for Langley–Walnut Grove, has successfully passed the Firefighters’ Health Act, legislation that establishes a comprehensive healthcare plan for firefighters through early cancer detection screening and the collection of data on exposure risks and health impacts. The bill passed the Legislative Assembly, making it only the second private member’s bill from an opposition MLA to pass in B.C.’s history.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every single day for our communities,” said Van Popta. “My private member’s bill, Bill M-214, the Firefighters’ Health Act, was introduced to strengthen preventative health care, improve mental health supports, and ensure firefighters receive comprehensive coverage for the illnesses they face as a result of their service.”

The bill requires government to provide firefighters with regular early detection cancer screening, comprehensive physical examinations, and mental health screening. It also requires the collection of data on firefighters’ exposure risks in the course of their duties, as well as the health impacts of those exposures.

Firefighters face a significantly higher risk of developing cancer due to repeated exposure to fire, smoke, and hazardous chemicals. Strong evidence shows that early detection and screening save lives while also reducing pressure on the healthcare system.

“I am grateful to the firefighters, and to the loved ones of firefighters who died from cancer, for bringing attention to this issue,” said Van Popta. “This is the first legislation of its kind in Canada and an important step toward ensuring firefighters receive the support they deserve.”