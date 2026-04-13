Hope Boston Bar RCMP Weekly Snapshot April 6 to 12- Impaired Drivers, Discharge of Firearm

Hope/Boston Bar – Week of April 6 to 12

Motor Vehicle Collisions: 3

Total Calls for Service: 140

Property Crimes : 20

Crimes Against Persons : 14

Impaired Driving : 4

Police received a report of a man discharging a firearm into the air while yelling at a neighbour in Boston Bar. The man left his residence but was arrested upon his return. The firearm was seized. Further investigation revealed the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and he was held for court. The investigation into the firearm‑related offences remains ongoing.

Officers responded to a report of two men accessing private property that didn’t belong there. The men told officers they had permission to be on the property. Officers noted the associated vehicle displayed a mismatched licence plate, and the vehicle identification number had been damaged, preventing confirmation of ownership. The investigation is ongoing to determine the lawful owner of the vehicle.

Several property crimes were reported in the Hope and Boston Bar areas over the past week:

Copper wire was stolen from a construction site on Water Avenue in Hope. Helicopter parts of significant value were taken from a private property in Boston Bar. A vehicle was damaged at Lake of the Woods after unknown suspects attempted, unsuccessfully, to gain entry. Cable was cut from an EVO charging station in Boston Bar, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Additionally, two catalytic converters were stolen from an unattended vehicle along Highway 1 near Boston Bar.

NOTE – The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP have had several individuals attend their detachments seeking to relinquish firearms under the Federal Assault‑Style Firearms Compensation Program.

While we appreciate the public’s efforts to comply with this program, we would like to remind firearm owners that arriving at a detachment with unsecured or unregistered firearms is a Criminal Offence.

Individual firearm owners who have declared participation in the program will receive direct instructions on how to schedule a collection appointment via the Public Safety Canada portal.

If you have a firearm to relinquish and have not registered for this program, please call your local detachment non-emergency phone number.

Click the link for Collection and other disposal options on the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program and select the option button for more information.

BC RCMP Newsroom: RCMP issue notice for the Federal firearms compensation program | Royal Canadian Mounted Police