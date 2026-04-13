Free Electronics Recycling at Mission Earth Fest – April 25

Mission – The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA), in partnership with the Mission Environmental Stewardship Society (MESSociety), will host a free electronics recycling collection as part of Mission Earth Fest 2026, a community Earth Day celebration focused on sustainability and environmental education.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission, British Columbia. Community members are invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe and responsible recycling while enjoying a full day of eco-friendly activities.

ERA will accept a wide range of electronics, including laptops, desktops, flat-screen monitors, printers, smartphones, tablets, networking equipment, and accessories. All collected electronics will be processed through secure and environmentally responsible workflows. Functional devices may be refurbished and donated to charities and community organizations, while non-reusable items will be responsibly recycled.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.messociety.ca/earthday2026