Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Snapshot from April 6 to 12 – Includes Fake Firearm Which was a Lighter

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP Week of April 6 to 12

Motor Vehicle Collisions: 22

Total Calls for Service: 792

Property Crimes: 107

Crimes Against Persons: 48

Impaired Driving: 16

Mental Health Calls: 49

Missing Persons Reports: 13

A vehicle attracted the attention of an officer when it was observed reversing abruptly in a gas station parking lot on Young Road. This caused the unbelted female passenger to fall over inside the vehicle. The male driver was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Abbotsford and was arrested. The female passenger attempted to leave the scene but was detained for further investigation and to ensure her well-being. She initially refused to identify herself. As police were making attempts to confirm her identity she assaulted an officer. Further investigation revealed she had an outstanding warrant out of Merritt. The woman was held for court.

Police received a report of a woman carrying what appeared to be a firearm on Wellington Avenue. Multiple officers attended and located the woman, who is well known to police. It was determined she was using a cigarette lighter designed to resemble a firearm. No criminal offence occurred.

A vehicle was stopped in a high crime area after being observed with no head lights. The officer observed unstamped tobacco in plain view. A subsequent search located drug paraphernalia and loose ammunition. All items were seized for destruction, and the driver was provided education on Tabacco and Firearm laws.

Police responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously near a residence on Alexander Avenue. The man was observed wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying spray paint and a large television, with no motorcycle in sight. Officers attended and located fresh spray paint on the residence containing an insult directed at police and the suspect’s name. The man, well known to police, was located nearby with spray paint and arrested. He will be appearing in court at a later date.

Police received a report of a woman driving a large transport bus that had backed into a fence on Rowat Avenue before fleeing on foot. Investigation revealed the bus had been stolen from Richmond. Shortly afterward, a nearby vehicle owner reported their pickup truck stolen. The truck was later recovered in a neighbouring police jurisdiction, and the woman was arrested. Video footage from the bus incident confirmed the woman arrested in the stolen truck was also the driver of the stolen bus. Further investigation revealed she was breaching probation conditions and was prohibited from driving. She was held for court.

Impaired Driving Incidents:

Police received a report of a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle on Yale Road. The vehicle was reported to have fled the scene of the collision. The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was able to provide a description of the vehicle to officers. The vehicle was located by officers with the driver sleeping inside. Officers suspected the driver was impaired. Further testing supported these suspicions, and the driver will be appearing in court at a later date.

Officers responded to a report of a man causing a ruckus outside of a night club on Main Street. The man departed in a vehicle prior to police arriving. He was located a short distance away in the vehicle and a roadside stop was conducted. The man had been consuming alcohol which a roadside test confirmed. An Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) was issued.

A single vehicle collision was reported on Prest Road. The driver was uninjured and an IRP was issued.

A vehicle was observed by an officer swerving on Chadsey Road. A roadside stop and subsequent testing resulted in an IRP.

A proactive patrol resulted in a roadside stop of a truck on Yale Road. The driver stated they had been drinking that evening and roadside tests resulted in an IRP.