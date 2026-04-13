AbbyPD Weekend Recap: April 10 to 13 – Weapons Call with Bat and Axe, Rowdies at Country Concert

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: April 10th to April 13th



Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 317 calls for service.



Friday Night



Friday evening was busy for officers. Patrol members responded to a weapons call involving a man inside a residence who was reportedly armed with an axe & a bat. The incident was resolved peacefully, & the individual was arrested without injury.



Additional officers were deployed to assist with policing duties at the Country Concert at the Rogers Forum. Officers dealt with a rowdy crowd, resulting in multiple ejections & several fights over the course of the evening.



Saturday



Saturday’s day shift remained steady. Patrol officers arrested a woman found in possession of a stolen truck. This was highlighted over the weekend. Traffic enforcement efforts also resulted in the arrest of a prohibited driver & the impoundment of a vehicle for excessive speeding.



Overnight, the focus shifted to impaired driving enforcement, with 14 impaired drivers removed from the road. Officers also worked on 3 outstanding missing person files. Additionally, police responded to a report of a man breaking into a shed & stealing bikes. The suspect was quickly located, arrested, & has since been criminally charged.



Sunday



Sunday’s day shift officers responded to a variety of calls for service. Two excessive speeders were also taken off Abbotsford roads. Police responded to a report of a large fight in the Blueridge area that was initially described as involving weapons, prompting a significant police response; however, officers determined the report to be unfounded.



Sunday evening, officers safely located 3 missing persons. A man was arrested following an assault on his spouse, & later in the evening, officers responded to a school arson investigation.



Weekend Call Summary:



14 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

3 – Assaults

8 – Missing Person Reports

8 – Break & Enters

28 – Thefts

8 – Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

17 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 117 violation tickets being issued. By the end of weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody.