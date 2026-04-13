AbbyPD Investigating Serious Collision on Old Yale Road (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On April 9th at approximately 4:45 p.m., Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a two vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 11 off ramp at Old Yale Road. While en route, officers were advised that one of the vehicles—a blue Hyundai SUV—had fled the initial collision at a high rate of speed.

The SUV continued eastbound along Old Yale Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and collided with a tree in Crossley Park. Emergency crews arrived to find three occupants in the SUV. Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries, and all were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the original collision was not injured. The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed either collision, or who was in Crossley Park at the time the SUV entered the park and struck the tree, to come forward and speak to police.

Anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident is also asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-14972

AbbyPD Investigating Serious Collision on Old Yale Road



Abbotsford, BC – April 13th, 2026 – On April 9th at approximately 4:45 p.m., Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a two vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 11 off ramp at Old Yale Road.



While en route,… pic.twitter.com/zz42TXGjwN — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 13, 2026