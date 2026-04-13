Abbotsford Police Investigate Early Morning Arson at a School

Abbotsford – Early Monday April 13 (approximately 3:49AM) Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a report of a fire at the Bakerview Centre for Learning school, located in the 32600 block of Marshall Road.



Upon arrival, officers found Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service already on scene extinguishing a small fire. The fire caused damage to the exterior and interior of the building. No one was hurt in this incident.



AbbyPD confirms that the fire is being investigated as an arson. The investigation is in its early stages, and additional resources are being brought in to assist. As a result, the school will be closed today to allow investigators and crews to assess the damage and complete their work. Further updates regarding reopening will be provided by the Abbotsford School District.



Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has dash cam footage from the vicinity at the time of the incident, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.



Abbotsford Police File 2026-15480