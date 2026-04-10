FVRD Update – Smoke in Boston Bar from Railroad Tie Fire

Boston Bar – As of 6PM April 10, the FVRD is aware of smoke affecting the Boston Bar and North Bend area due to a local fire involving a stack of railroad ties. Fire crews remain on scene; the fire is contained. Smoke may continue to be noticeable in nearby areas for some time.

This is near the old mill yard.

The FVRD is continuing to collaborate efforts with its partners at the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Forests, and CN Rail for this incident.

How to Help:

• Due to the heavy water use by fire crews, reservoir levels have dropped. Residents and businesses of Boston Bar and North Bend are asked to please reduce non-essential water use over the weekend. Conserving water helps maintain supply for firefighting, essential household needs, and critical services, while supporting water pressure and system recovery. If water issues are experienced over the weekend, please call the FVRD After Hours Utilities Emergency line at 1-877-799-6868. The FVRD appreciates the community’s cooperation during this time.

• Avoid the area where the fire is occurring to allow emergency crews to continue with their work

Until the smoke clears, residents are advised to:

• Keep windows and doors closed

• Turn off fans or ventilation systems, if possible

• Avoid outdoor activities

• Keep children, older adults, and those with asthma, heart conditions, or other respiratory concerns indoors

• Call HealthLink BC at 811 for non-emergency health advice related to smoke exposure or breathing concerns

Next Steps:

Updates will be made available as new information is available from the incident site.