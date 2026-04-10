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AbbyPD Dealing With Irate Coffee Shop Customer – No Room for Cream

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AbbyPD Dealing With Irate Coffee Shop Customer – No Room for Cream

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Sigh ……… part of the job……

A couple of weeks ago, AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a report of a 40‑year‑old man yelling and disrupting patrons inside a local coffee shop, causing a disturbance that ultimately required a police response.

When officers arrived to determine the root of the issue, he explained that he was upset because the barista did not leave room in his cup for cream.

Officers de‑escalated the situation, and the man was removed from the business. No injuries, no criminal charges—just another reminder that you truly can’t make these types of calls up. Let’s hope he was just having a bad day.

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